Toyota Halts Production At Two More Plants Due To Supply Shortage: Reports

(RTTNews) - Japanese automaker Toyota has suspended production lines at two more assembly plants in japan due to ongoing supply shortage, Reuters reported quoting Japanese newspaper Nikkei. This is in addition to the two already halted factories in the country due to the same concerns.

The additional stoppage takes the number of affected vehicle units to 5,500. Previously, the company was expecting cut in production of about 3,500 units of Lexus brand vehicles.

The company on Wednesday had halted production at two factories, expecting to continue it for about three days. Toyota then had maintained its target to produce 9 million vehicles worldwide during the financial year ending March 31.

After the supply shortages disrupted its production, the company was hoping to start normal production in December for the first time in seven months, the reports noted.

