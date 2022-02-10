US Markets

Toyota halts production at Kentucky, Ontario plants after COVID protests

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it is suspending production through Saturday at its plants in Ontario and Kentucky due to supply issues stemming from trucking protests.

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Thursday it is suspending production through Saturday at its plants in Ontario and Kentucky due to supply issues stemming from trucking protests.

The largest Japanese automaker said it is "experiencing multiple dropped logistics routes across the supply base, so it’s not isolated to only one or two parts at this point," after the protests snarled traffic between the United States and Canada.

Toyota's production of the RAV4, RAV4 hybrid, Camry, Avalon, Lexus RX and Lexus ES are currently impacted.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular