PRAGUE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Toyota halted production at its Czech plant on Tuesday due to a parts shortage caused by a fire at a local supplier, CTK news agency reported.

The plant produces 1,000 cars a day.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

