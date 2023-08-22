News & Insights

Toyota halts production at Czech plant due to parts shortage

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 22, 2023 — 04:17 am EDT

Written by Robert Muller for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Czech plant of Japan's Toyota 7203.T halted production due to a parts shortage caused by a fire at a local supplier, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Tuesday.

"We had to stop production yesterday evening. This will of course have an effect on our production plan. It is not clear how long will the outage last," said spokesman Tomas Paroubek.

The outage is the second this year at the plant which produces 1,000 cars a day after a break in February.

The Czech Republic is heavily dependent on the auto industry, led by Volkswagen's Skoda Auto VOWG_p.DE. Hyundai 011760.KS also has manufacturing plant in the country.

