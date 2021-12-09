Toyota halts production at 2 Japan factories due to supply shortage

Updates throughout

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.Thas halted production at two factories in Japan due to a supply shortage, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

The stoppage means that Toyota cannot return to normal operations in December as it had originally planned.

The automaker had previously said that it hoped to return to normal production for the first time in seven months in December, after supply shortages disrupted production.

Production at the factories was halted on Wednesday and the suspension is expected to continue for about three days, the spokesperson told Reuters, who added this was prompted by a supply chain disruption in Japan as well as a lack of labour in Vietnam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company expects a production fall of 3,500 vehicles from the stoppage, but will keep its target to produce 9 million vehicles worldwide during the financial year ending on March 31, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jason Neely)

