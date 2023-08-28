News & Insights

Toyota halts operations at 12 Japan factories due to a system failure - NHK

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

August 28, 2023 — 09:20 pm EDT

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T has suspended operations at a dozen factories in Japan due to a system failure, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

It is not immediately clear when the system will be restored, NHK reported.

All local plants except for the Miyata plant in western Japan of Fukuoka and Toyota unit Daihatsu's plant in Kyoto are affected, according to NHK.

Operations at the world's largest automaker by sales ground to a halt last year when one of its suppliers was hit by a cyberattack.

