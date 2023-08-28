Toyota halts operations at 12 Japan factories due to a system failure - NHK

Adds details, background

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T has suspended operations at a dozen factories in Japan due to a system failure, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

It is not immediately clear when the system will be restored, NHK reported.

All local plants except for the Miyata plant in western Japan of Fukuoka and Toyota unit Daihatsu's plant in Kyoto are affected, according to NHK.

Operations at the world's largest automaker by sales ground to a halt last year when one of its suppliers was hit by a cyberattack.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kim Coghill)

