Toyota group production, sales outside Japan rise to record for Feb

Adds details of production, sales data

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Wednesday its group, including Daihatsu and Hino Motors Ltd 7205.T, produced and sold record-high vehicles for February in markets outside Japan despite a parts shortage triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The group's overseas production in February was 531,183 vehicles, a 16% increase from the same month last year, while sales was 620,360, a 5.2% jump from the same period a year ago.

For the group as a whole, it produced 884,528 vehicles and sold 774,860 globally for the month. Global production went up by almost 11% for February year-over-year but global sales slid 1.6%.

Just Toyota alone exceeded its February global production target plan released a month earlier by almost 41,000 vehicles. But the level was below the year-ago period due to a parts supply shortage in North America due to COVID-19 and tight parts supply in Europe because of rising demand.

It faced tight semiconductor supplies in China, but the automaker said it had used semiconductors that were rendered surplus from a factory shutdown in January due to COVID-19.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

