Toyota group production, sales outside Japan rise to record for Feb

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Wednesday its group, including Daihatsu and Hino Motors Ltd 7205.T, produced and sold record-high vehicles for February in markets outside Japan despite a parts shortage triggered by COVID-19 outbreak.

