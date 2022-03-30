Toyota group production, sales outside Japan rise to record for Feb

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Wednesday its group, including Daihatsu and Hino Motors Ltd 7205.T, produced and sold record-high vehicles for February in markets outside Japan despite a parts shortage triggered by COVID-19 outbreak.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.