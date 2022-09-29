Toyota global vehicle production up 44.3% in Aug, record for that month

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Thursday vehicle production soared 44.3% year-on-year in August, a record jump for that month, as markets rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic and production capacity increased mainly overseas.

It was the first increase in output since March.

The world's largest automaker by sales produced 766,683 vehicles worldwide last month, above its target of around 700,000 and above the year-ago output of 531,448.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.