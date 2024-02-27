News & Insights

Toyota gives no answer to union demands at second wage talks, Kyodo reports

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

February 27, 2024 — 10:30 pm EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

Adds details from Kyodo report, background, paragraphs 2-6, changes key words for media clients from JAPAN-ECONOMY/WAGES-TOYOTA

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T did not respond to the trade union's wage demands in the second round of pay talks held on Wednesday, Kyodo news reported.

For the past two years the world's biggest automaker had accepted the union's demands in full on the first meeting, which has long served as the pace-setter for Japan's spring labour-management wage offensive called "shunto".

Toyota last week said it would continue negotiations with the union after the first round of talks.

Instead of reaching an agreement on wages and bonuses, the company and union deepened their debate over workplace issues on Wednesday, Kyodo said.

In contrast, Honda Motor 7267.T, Japan's second-largest automaker, last week responded in full to union demands for a record rise in base pay and bonus payments.

Toyota's third labour-management meeting is scheduled for March 6, before a formal offer for 2024 pay hikes on March 13 along with other blue-chip Japanese companies.

Economists project hikes of about 3.9% on average from big firms, exceeding a 3.58% pay rise deal struck in 2023 that was the highest in three decades

This year's labour talks are being closely watched by the Bank of Japan, which sees sustainable wage and price hikes as a prerequisite to normalising its ultra-loose monetary policy and ending negative interest rates.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.