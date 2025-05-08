Toyota FY25 Profit Down; Lifts Dividend; Sees Weak Earnings, Higher Sales In FY26

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM), a Japanese auto major, reported Thursday weak profit in its fiscal 2025, despite growth in sales revenues. Further, the company warned on weak earnings, but higher sales for fiscal 2026.

In Tokyo, Toyota shares closed Thursday's trading at 2,671.50 yen, down 1.27 percent.

In the year, net income attributable to the company fell 3.6 percent to 4.77 trillion yen from 4.94 trillion yen in the prior year. Earnings per share dropped to 359.56 yen from 365.94 yen a year ago.

Operating income declined 10.4 percent to 4.80 trillion yen from 5.35 trillion yen in the previous year.

Sales revenues for the year grew 6.5 percent to 48.04 trillion yen from 45.10 trillion yen last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2026, the company projects net income attributable to the company to be 3.10 trillion yen or 237.57 yen per basic share, down 34.9 percent from the prior year. Operating income is expected to be 3.80 trillion yen, down 20.8 percent year-over-year, while sales revenues are projected to grow 1 percent from last year to 48.50 trillion yen.

The company announced annual cash dividends per share of 90 yen, including year-end dividend of 50 yen, for fiscal 2025, higher than fiscal 2024. The company forecast annual cash dividends per share of 95 yen for fiscal 2026, including interim dividend of 45 yen and year-end dividend of 50 yen.

