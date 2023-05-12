News & Insights

Toyota flags possible leak of more than 2 mln users' vehicle data in Japan

May 12, 2023 — 12:50 am EDT

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Friday the vehicle data of about 2.15 million users was left publicly available in Japan because of setting errors in the cloud environment, for about a decade from November 2013 to April 2023.

Leaked details could have included identification numbers for vehicle devices and the location of vehicles, but there have been no reports of malicious use, the company said.

