Toyota flags possible leak of customer data in some countries in Asia, Oceania

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Wednesday that information of customers in some countries in Asia and Oceania may have been left publicly accessible from October 2016 to May 2023 due to a setting error in the cloud environment.

Customer information that may have been accessible externally included names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and vehicle identification and registration numbers, the company said.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.