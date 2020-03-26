US Markets

Toyota extends shutdown of North American plants through April 17

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Toyota Motor Corp said it will extend a shutdown of all North American plants for two weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand.

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said it will extend a shutdown of all North American plants for two weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand.

The largest Japanese automaker said it will keep all assembly and component parts plants in Canada, Mexico and the United States closed through April 17.

Many U.S. states have issued shelter in place orders. Other automakers are extending shutdowns that were initially announced in March, including Ford Motor Co F.N.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular