Toyota extends output halt at several plants hit by supplier accident

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

October 18, 2023 — 05:57 am EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T, the world's largest automaker by sales, extended a production halt at one of its plants and some group company factories until Friday, it said on Wednesday, as it continued to face the impact of an accident at a supplier's facility.

Toyota also said it would restart production at a line at its Tsutsumi plant that was halted due to the accident at supplier Chuo Spring 5992.T, which makes engine and valve springs used in vehicles.

Production at two lines at its Takaoka plant would remain halted, it said.

