Toyota Expects To Sell About 8 Million Electrified Vehicles Globally By 2030

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L,TM) said Wednesday that it is committed to making battery electric vehicles or BEVs. It expects to sell about 8 million electrified vehicles globally by 2030, of which 2 million will be battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles.

The company expects battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles will make up 15% of U.S. sales by 2030, and along with the company's hybrids and plug-in hybrids, 70% of the Toyota and Lexus combined sales mix will be electrified by 2030.

Earlier in 2021, Lexus unveiled the LF-Z, a conceptual look at the future of BEVs in the luxury segment. That was followed by the debut of the Toyota bZ4X concept, a battery electric SUV that will go into production in 2022.

