Toyota December U.S. Sales Down 30.2%

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America reported that U.S. sales for the month of December 2021 were 174,115 vehicles, a decrease of 30.2 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 27.7 percent on a daily selling rate basis compared to December 2020.

Toyota division posted December U.S. sales of 150,072 vehicles, down 29.0 percent on a volume basis and down 26.4 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted December U.S. sales of 24,043 vehicles, down 37.1 percent on a volume basis and down 34.8 percent on a DSR basis.

For calendar year 2021, Toyota Motor North America reported U.S. sales were 2.33 million vehicles, an increase of 10.4 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 11.5 percent on a DSR basis.

