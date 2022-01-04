Markets
TM

Toyota December U.S. Sales Down 30.2%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America reported that U.S. sales for the month of December 2021 were 174,115 vehicles, a decrease of 30.2 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 27.7 percent on a daily selling rate basis compared to December 2020.

Toyota division posted December U.S. sales of 150,072 vehicles, down 29.0 percent on a volume basis and down 26.4 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted December U.S. sales of 24,043 vehicles, down 37.1 percent on a volume basis and down 34.8 percent on a DSR basis.

For calendar year 2021, Toyota Motor North America reported U.S. sales were 2.33 million vehicles, an increase of 10.4 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 11.5 percent on a DSR basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular