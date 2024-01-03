Toyota December U.S Vehicle Sales Up 25.5%

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America reported U.S. December 2023 sales were 226,116 vehicles, an increase of 25.5 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 30.3 percent on a daily selling rate basis compared to December 2022.

The company's fourth-quarter U.S. sales were 619,661 vehicles, an increase of 15.4 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 18.5 percent on a daily selling rate basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company reported year-end 2023 U.S. sales of about 2.25 million vehicles, an increase of 6.6 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 7.0 percent on a daily selling rate basis compared to 2022.

The company said its teams are busy preparing for an outstanding 2024 to bring 22 new, refreshed or special edition vehicles to showrooms, including sedans and more electrified options to satisfy strong customer demand. By the end of 2025, the company plans to have an electrified option available for every Toyota and Lexus vehicle in the U.S.

