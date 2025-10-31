Toyota To Debut All-Electric "bZ Time Attack" AWD Concept At 2025 SEMA Show

(RTTNews) - Toyota (TM) Friday said it will launch its first-ever battery-electric SEMA concept build with the bZ Time Attack Concept at the 2025 SEMA Show.

Designed to explore the performance potential of Toyota's BEV technology, this vehicle showcases competition aerodynamics, motorsports-grade suspension and engineering, and a significant increase in all-electric horsepower over stock.

The concept begins with a strong foundation: the 26MY AWD bZ, which already delivers 338 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of just 4.9 seconds in showroom form. Looking ahead, Toyota is also expanding its all-electric lineup with an all-new bZ model arriving for the 2026 model year, bringing improved range, power, and charging capabilities. In addition, Toyota will introduce two all-new BEVs in 2026—the bZ Woodland and the C-HR—further broadening customer choice and underscoring the company's commitment to electrified performance and innovation.

"This year at SEMA, we wanted to push ourselves into unexplored territory," said Marty Schwerter, lead builder and director of operations at Toyota's Motorsports Technical Center. "It's a chance to explore, learn, and create something that shows just how much potential exists within Toyota's BEV platforms."

