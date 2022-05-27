Toyota cuts June output plan again, to 800,000 vehicles

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MALDONADO

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Friday cut its global production plan for June for the second time this week, reducing its planned output by about 50,000 vehicles to 800,000, citing the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

Adds details

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T on Friday cut its global production plan for June for the second time this week, reducing its planned output by about 50,000 vehicles to 800,000, citing the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

Japan's largest automaker said it still expects to produce 9.7 million vehicles worldwide in the current financial year, though there is a "possibility" of a lower estimate.

The company said it would suspend operations at some of its domestic plants for the week of June 6.

The reduced estimate by Toyota - widely viewed as a bellwether for Japan Inc - is the latest evidence of how China's pandemic lockdown has added to uncertainty for automakers and other manufacturers already grappling with a shortage of microchips.

On Tuesday Toyota cut its production plan for June by about 100,000 vehicles to roughly 850,000, citing the semiconductor shortage. Friday's announcement, therefore, means the company has now cut 150,000 vehicles from its June estimates.

(Reporting by David Dolan Editing by Jan Harvey and David Goodman )

((david.dolan@tr.com; +81 3 6441 1526; Reuters Messaging: david.dolan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters