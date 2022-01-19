Toyota curbs Japan plant production after workers test positive for coronavirus

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T on Thursday said it had paused some production at a plant in central Japan after 14 workers there tested positive for coronavirus.

The planned four-day halt to production at a Tsutsumi factory line, which makes Camry sedans and Corolla Sports, will cut vehicle output by as many as 1,500 vehicles, a company spokesperson said.

Toyota on Wednesday said it expects to fall short of an annual target to build 9 million vehicles by March 31 because a shortage of chips means it is unable to make up for production lost to COVID-19 supply chain disruptions last year.

