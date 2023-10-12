News & Insights

Toyota Crown Available In XLE, Limited, Platinum Grades

October 12, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Japanese automobile major Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) on Thursday introduced 2024 Toyota Crown, available in XLE, Limited and Platinum grades.

Toyota Crown, the hybrid vehicle manufactured by Toyota on its GA-K platform, will offer a choice of two different hybrid powertrains, Hybrid MAX or the Toyota Hybrid System or THS.

Exclusive to the platinum grade, Hybrid MAX has 340 net combined horsepower and a net 400 lb-ft. of torque along with a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and direct shift 6-speed automatic transmission. The XLE and Limited grades have the THS that pairs front and rear electric motors with a 2.5-liter engine.

"The XLE grade comes equipped with the 2.5-liter Toyota Hybrid System, Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive, three selectable drive modes, 19-inch alloy wheels, heated and powered woven fabric front seats and the latest Toyota Multimedia System with 12.3-inch touchscreen and 6 speakers," the company said in a statement.

The limited grade too comes with XLE features along with multibeam LED headlights, a fixed panoramic roof, leather-trimmed seats that are heated among others.

The Toyota Crown Advanced Technology package is available on the limited grade and includes features like traffic jam assist, lane change assist, and front cross traffic alert.

The base price on 2024 Toyota Crown's XLE grade Model # 4015 is $40,050, while Limited grade Model # 4020 is priced at $45,650, and Platinum grade Model # 4030 at $53,070.

The vehicle is available in colors of Black, Oxygen White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Heavy Metal and Supersonic Red.

The Platinum grade offers a unique bi-tone paint, pairing black paint that extends from tip to tail, with a pairing choice of Oxygen White, Heavy Metal, Supersonic Red or bi-tone only Bronze Age.

