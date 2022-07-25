Toyota cancels Harrier SUV orders due to production delay - Nikkei

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T has cancelled some orders of the Harrier sports utility vehicle due to production disruption caused by the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

Customers are being asked to switch their orders to the improved Harrier, which will be released as early as September, the report said.

It is believed to be the first time that an order received by Toyota has been scrapped due to an issue at the carmaker issue, the report said, citing multiple unnamed dealers.

Toyota had no immediate comment.

