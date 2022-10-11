Toyota begins production at Myanmar plant hit by coup

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T has begun production at a plant in Myanmar whose launch was delayed by a military coup, the company said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the automaker said production began in September, with one to two units a day. The assembly plant near Yangon was supposed to start operation in February 2021 but was delayed by the coup, it added.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

