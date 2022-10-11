Toyota begins production at Myanmar plant hit by coup

Contributor
Satoshi Sugiyama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp has begun production at a plant in Myanmar whose launch was delayed by a military coup, the company said on Wednesday.

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T has begun production at a plant in Myanmar whose launch was delayed by a military coup, the company said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the automaker said production began in September, with one to two units a day. The assembly plant near Yangon was supposed to start operation in February 2021 but was delayed by the coup, it added.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters