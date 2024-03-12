Toyota becomes Asia's most shorted large-cap stock - Hazeltree

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Automaker Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T became the most shorted large-cap stock by hedge funds in the Asia Pacific region in February, overtaking Takeda Pharmaceutical 4502.T, a report from data firm Hazeltree showed on Tuesday.

A short trade is a bet on a company's stock price falling.

U.S. electric carmaker Tesla TSLA.O remained the most shorted stock in the Americas, while luxury group LVMH LVMH.PA was No.1 in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region for the sixth consecutive month, according to the report covering 15,000 stocks on data from around 700 funds.

Several newcomers joined the ranks of top large-cap shorts in the Americas, including AI server maker Super Micro Computer SMCI.O, media group Comcast Corp CMCSA.O, and banks Capital One Financial Corp COF.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N, the report said.

Turning to mid-caps, train maker Alstom ALSO.PA and chipmaker Wolfspeed Inc WOLF.N remained the most shorted securities in EMEA and the Americas, respectively, it said.

In the Asia Pacific, electronics company Ibiden Co Ltd 4062.T was the top mid-cap short in February, overtaking computer maker Daifuku Co 6383.T, it added.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni Editing by Samuel Indyk and Mark Potter)

