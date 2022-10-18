Companies
JOBY

Toyota-backed flying car firm Joby seeks Japan air certification

Contributor
Mariko Katsumura Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Joby Aviation Inc, a U.S. air taxi startup backed by Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp, said on Tuesday it has applied to Japan's transport ministry for aircraft certification as it prepares to launch urban transportation services.

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Joby Aviation Inc JOBY.N, a U.S. air taxi startup backed by Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, said on Tuesday it has applied to Japan's transport ministry for aircraft certification as it prepares to launch urban transportation services.

Joby, in which Toyota has invested $394 million, designs and builds all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The startup in May received certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowing it to begin commercial air-taxi operations with conventional aircraft.

The California-based startup has more regulatory hurdles to clear in the United States before its five-seater eVTOL aircraft can fly passengers.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JOBY

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular