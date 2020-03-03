Toyota announces new CFO in executive shake-up

Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday Kenta Kon will become its chief financial officer and the roles of some executives will be consolidated, as the Japanese automaker attempts to improve its production systems and cut costs further.

Announcing a series of management changes, Toyota said in a statement that executive vice presidents Didier Leroy and Moritaka Yoshida would resign from their posts, while Leroy would continue as a company director.

Kon currently serves as chief accounting officer. All changes are effective April 1.

