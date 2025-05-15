Markets
Toyota Announces All Electric BZ Woodland SUV

May 15, 2025 — 08:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Thursday introduced 2026 bZ Woodland to its Battery-Electric Vehicle or BEV lineup.

Equipped with standard All-Wheel Drive with X-MODE, the bZ Woodland will have a highly capable combined system net output of 375 horsepower with a manufacturer-estimated all electric driving range rating of up-to 260 miles.

The bZ Woodland features Grip-Control, when activated and used at low speeds, the system leverages motor drive power modulation to achieve capable off-road performance.

The Toyota bZ Woodland also comes with a 14-inch touchscreen, JBL Premium Audio system with 9 speakers, dual Bluetooth phone connectivity, and other Toyota Connected Services.

For enhanced safety, the BEV is equipped with a suite of active safety and driver assistance features, such as Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, and Proactive Driving Assist.

In the pre-market hours, Toyota's stock is trading at $182.50, down 2.41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

