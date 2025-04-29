Markets
Toyota And Waymo Team Up To Develop Safer, Smarter Self-Driving Cars

April 29, 2025 — 11:02 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) and Alphabet-owned Waymo have agreed to work together on developing self-driving car technology. Woven by Toyota, a company that focuses on advanced software and mobility, will also be part of this possible partnership. This potential partnership is built on a shared vision of improving road safety and delivering increased mobility for all, the companies said in a statement.

Toyota and Waymo aim to combine their respective strengths to develop a new autonomous vehicle platform. In parallel, the companies will explore how to leverage Waymo's autonomous technology and Toyota's vehicle expertise to enhance next-generation personally owned vehicles. The details of their collaboration are still being worked out and may change as discussions continue.

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
