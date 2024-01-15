News & Insights

Toyota aims to produce about 10.3 mln vehicles globally in 2024 - Nikkei

REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

January 15, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

Written by for Reuters ->

(Adds details from Nikkei report, background in paragraphs 3-6)

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor plans to produce about 10.3 million vehicles globally in 2024, renewing its record annual production for the second consecutive year, the Nikkei reported on Monday.

Toyota is preparing to increase production thanks to strong sales of hybrid vehicles. The shortage of automotive semiconductors and other components is also easing, the Nikkei said.

For the calendar year to December, the world's biggest automaker by sales aims to produce 3.4 million vehicles in Japan and 6.9 million overseas, the report said. The figures include its luxury Lexus brand.

The report was not something the company had announced, a Toyota spokesperson said without commenting further.

Toyota would target annual output of over 10.5 million vehicles, Nikkei said. It added that the company set electric vehicle production levels at approximately 250,000 vehicles in 2024 and 600,000 units in 2025.

Toyota produced 9.2 million vehicles during the first 11 months of 2023, it said last month. Around a third of the vehicles it sold worldwide over that period have been gasoline-electric hybrids.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Mariko Katsumura, Editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton) ((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: TOYOTA PRODUCTION/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
China's BYD in talks with Brazil's Sigma Lithium on supply deal -FT -> Brilliance China top shareholder may sell stake in BMW JV - Bloomberg News -> India's Mahindra Group-backed infra investment trust goes public -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.