Toyota Agrees To Pay $180 Mln To Settle U.S. Probe On Delayed Emissions Defect Reports

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) agreed to pay $180 million to settle a decade-long non-compliance with clean air act reporting requirements, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

The penalty is the largest civil penalty for violation of the Environmental Protection Agency's emission-reporting requirements, the justice department said.

The Justice department's complaint alleged that from about 2005 until at least late 2015, Toyota violated Clean Air Act automobile defect reporting requirements designed to protect public health and the environment from harmful air pollutants.

The department alleged Toyota materially delayed filing an estimated 78 emissions defect information reports or EDIRs, filing many only when disclosing non-compliance to EPA in 2015, at which point some were as much as eight years late. The EDIRs related to millions of vehicles with the potential to exhibit emission-related defects. The company also failed to file 20 Voluntary Emissions Recall Reports and more than 200 quarterly reports.

During the period of noncompliance, Toyota managers and staff in Japan knew that the company was no longer even attempting to determine whether it was aware of 25 instances of the same emission-related defect in a model year. Rather than follow the legally required standard, Toyota unilaterally decided to file EDIRs principally when Toyota was required to file distinct reports with California regulators under a less strict standard.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.