Toyota agrees to average annual wage increase of 8,600 yen/mth -Nikkei

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), on Wednesday agreed to an average annual pay raise of 8,600 yen ($82.15) per month in the year starting April, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

The rise was less than union demands for an average rise of 10,100 yen per month, the Nikkei said, and lower than last year's increase of 10,700 yen.

Toyota declined to comment when asked about the report.

($1 = 104.6900 yen)

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((naomi.tajitsu@thomsonreuters.com; +81364411078; Reuters Messaging: naomi.tajitsu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.