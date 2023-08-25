Toyota 2024 Tacoma Debuts In Warner Bros. Pictures' Film 'Blue Beetle'

(RTTNews) - Japanese automobile major Toyota Motor Corp (TM) said on Friday that its 2024 Tacoma is featured in Warner Bros. Pictures' film "Blue Beetle"

The company said it teamed up with DC's latest Super Hero in his debut film.

In the film, Jaime Reyes and his entire family rely on their third generation Toyota Tacoma. Dubbed as "Taco" the vehicle is the pride and joy of the Jaime's Uncle Rudy, played by George Lopez.

The fourth generation Tacoma also makes a special appearance in the movie.

Toypota's design and engineering team have collaborated with DC to develop a unique Tacoma design and signature paint just for this movie.

This isn't the first time Toyota has debuted its trucks in a movie. They have a long history in Hollywood, as the 1985 Toyota SR5 Xtra Cab was the coveted truck of Marty McFly in the 1980s film "Back to the Future."

Further the first-generation Tundra was featured in "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines," with 600 T3 Special Edition Tundras sold that same year.

"The 2024 Tacoma is the latest iteration of this off-road 4x4 icon and features an available i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain offering up to 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft. of torque. This new truck has a rugged style, multiple powertrain options, 4x4 capability, and the latest safety and tech features. Also, new for 2024 is the first ever Trailhunter grade, which has been engineered from the ground-up to be the ultimate overlanding machine," Toyota said in a statement.

The all-new 2024 Tacoma will be in dealerships by the year end.

