Toyota 2022 U.S. Sales Down 9.6%

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America reported year-end 2022 U.S. sales of about 2.11 million vehicles, a decrease of 9.6 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 9.9 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2021.

The company reported U.S. fourth quarter 2022 sales of 536,740 vehicles, an increase of 13.1 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

U.S. December 2022 sales were 180,147 vehicles, an increase of 3.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis compared to December 2021.

Toyota Division's electrified vehicle sales were 448,854 in 2022, representing 24.3% of total sales volume.

The company reported Lexus Division's 2022 electrified vehicles sales of 55,162 represent 21.3% of total sales volume.

