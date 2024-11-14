News & Insights

Toyokumo Reports Strong Nine-Month Financial Results

November 14, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

Toyokumo, Inc. (JP:4058) has released an update.

Toyokumo, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of 2,250 million yen for the first nine months of 2024, with an operating profit of 841 million yen, showing a strong financial performance. The company maintains a solid equity ratio of 65.7% and anticipates a year-end dividend increase to 14 yen per share. This performance highlights Toyokumo’s robust market position and potential for growth.

