Toyokumo Reports Strong Nine-Month Financial Results

Toyokumo, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of 2,250 million yen for the first nine months of 2024, with an operating profit of 841 million yen, showing a strong financial performance. The company maintains a solid equity ratio of 65.7% and anticipates a year-end dividend increase to 14 yen per share. This performance highlights Toyokumo’s robust market position and potential for growth.

