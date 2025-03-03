TOYOF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Toyota Motor Corp (Symbol: TOYOF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.68, changing hands as high as $18.84 per share. Toyota Motor Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOYOF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOYOF's low point in its 52 week range is $14.45 per share, with $26.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.79.

