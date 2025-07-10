Markets

Toyoda Gosei Invests In Helical Fusion To Advance Future Nuclear Energy Solutions

July 10, 2025 — 11:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (11T.F) announced that it has invested in Helical Fusion Co., Ltd., which aims to achieve practical nuclear fusion power generation as a promising energy source for the future.

Nuclear fusion is a nuclear reaction where high power is generated without emitting CO2.

Helical Fusion is a startup that was established based on research findings at the National Institute for Fusion Science.

