Toyoda Gosei Invests In Helical Fusion To Advance Future Nuclear Energy Solutions

(RTTNews) - Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (11T.F) announced that it has invested in Helical Fusion Co., Ltd., which aims to achieve practical nuclear fusion power generation as a promising energy source for the future.

Nuclear fusion is a nuclear reaction where high power is generated without emitting CO2.

Helical Fusion is a startup that was established based on research findings at the National Institute for Fusion Science.

