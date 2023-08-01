Toyobo (TYO:3101) Price Target Increased by 11.33% to 1,256.64

The average one-year price target for Toyobo (TYO:3101) has been revised to 1,256.64 / share. This is an increase of 11.33% from the prior estimate of 1,128.80 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,111.00 to a high of 1,680.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.85% from the latest reported closing price of 1,048.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyobo. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3101 is 0.04%, a decrease of 5.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 8,848K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,573K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3101 by 5.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,162K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3101 by 7.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 680K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3101 by 0.50% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 594K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares, representing an increase of 27.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3101 by 10.87% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 537K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

