Toyo Tire (TYO:5105) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 1,989.00

The average one-year price target for Toyo Tire (TYO:5105) has been revised to 1,989.00 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 1,856.40 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,616.00 to a high of 2,310.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.99% from the latest reported closing price of 1,894.50 / share.

Toyo Tire Maintains 2.90% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.90%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyo Tire. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5105 is 0.11%, an increase of 16.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 14,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,853K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares, representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5105 by 10.16% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,341K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,143K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares, representing an increase of 28.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5105 by 41.23% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 913K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing a decrease of 15.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5105 by 14.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 779K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 773K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5105 by 2.82% over the last quarter.

