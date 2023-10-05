Toyo Tire (TYO:5105) Price Target Increased by 17.40% to 2,564.57

The average one-year price target for Toyo Tire (TYO:5105) has been revised to 2,564.57 / share. This is an increase of 17.40% from the prior estimate of 2,184.50 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,969.50 to a high of 3,150.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.98% from the latest reported closing price of 2,137.50 / share.

Toyo Tire Maintains 3.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.65%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.73%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyo Tire. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5105 is 0.13%, an increase of 15.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.67% to 15,122K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,692K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,853K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5105 by 9.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,361K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5105 by 9.60% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,154K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5105 by 14.57% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 901K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5105 by 10.66% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 836K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing an increase of 30.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5105 by 56.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.