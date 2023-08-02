Toyo Tanso (TYO:5310) Price Target Increased by 6.01% to 5,610.00

The average one-year price target for Toyo Tanso (TYO:5310) has been revised to 5,610.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.01% from the prior estimate of 5,292.10 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,646.00 to a high of 6,825.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.85% from the latest reported closing price of 5,300.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyo Tanso. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5310 is 0.06%, an increase of 104.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.33% to 1,151K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 183K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 138K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing a decrease of 43.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5310 by 24.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 111K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5310 by 8.42% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 107K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 89K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5310 by 1.39% over the last quarter.

