Toyo Tanso Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. (JP:5310) has released an update.

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. reported strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with net sales increasing by 8.5% and significant growth in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company’s basic earnings per share also saw a notable rise, reflecting its robust profitability. Toyo Tanso forecasts continued growth by the end of the fiscal year, with a projected increase in dividends.

