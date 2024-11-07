Toyo Suisan Kaisha Reports Strong First Half Results

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (JP:2875) has released an update.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha reported a strong financial performance for the first half of fiscal year 2025, with net sales rising by 4.6% to 245.69 billion yen and a significant increase in operating profit by 27.9% year-on-year. The company’s robust results are attributed to the successful integration of Tsukuba Foods, Ltd., driving profits attributable to owners of the parent to rise by 26.8%. Investors can anticipate a steady dividend with no changes in the forecasted payouts.

