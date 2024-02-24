Toyo Engineering (TSE:6330) Price Target Increased by 13.57% to 853.40

The average one-year price target for Toyo Engineering (TSE:6330) has been revised to 853.40 / share. This is an increase of 13.57% from the prior estimate of 751.40 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 787.80 to a high of 945.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.42% from the latest reported closing price of 857.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyo Engineering. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6330 is 0.01%, an increase of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.49% to 890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 189K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6330 by 10.28% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 155K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6330 by 4.24% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 110K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 36.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6330 by 59.01% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 97K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 38K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

