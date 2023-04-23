Toyo Construction (TYO:1890) Price Target Increased by 29.41% to 897.60

The average one-year price target for Toyo Construction (TYO:1890) has been revised to 897.60 / share. This is an increase of 29.41% from the prior estimate of 693.60 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 888.80 to a high of 924.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.84% from the latest reported closing price of 974.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyo Construction. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1890 is 0.02%, a decrease of 40.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.87% to 6,036K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,361K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 951K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1890 by 2.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 533K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1890 by 3.07% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 523K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 493K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

