Toyo Construction Reports Lower Profits but Optimistic Outlook

November 10, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Toyo Construction Co., Ltd. (JP:1890) has released an update.

Toyo Construction Co., Ltd. reported a decline in financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales and profits significantly down compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company has revised its full-year financial forecast upwards, indicating optimism for future growth.

