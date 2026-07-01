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TOYO

TOYO CFO Taewoo Chung Steps Down, Yasunari Harada Named Replacement

July 01, 2026 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TOYO Co., Ltd (TOYO), a solar manufacturing company, Wednesday announced that its Chief financial officer, Taewoo Chung, resigned from the company on June 30.

Yasunari Harada was appointed as his replacement, effective July 1.

Harada is a veteran executive with over 30 years of senior leadership at investment banks. He began at The Industrial Bank of Japan before holding senior roles as Vice President at Morgan Stanley Securities, Executive Director at BNP Paribas Securities, and Managing Director & Head of Financial Institutions at Société Générale Securities in Tokyo.

In pre-market activity, TOYO shares were trading at $7, up 0.72% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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