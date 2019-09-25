Toymaker Hornby aware of Brexit-driven disruptions at ports as Christmas approaches

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc HRN.L, the maker of Thomas & Friends model train sets, said on Wednesday it was aware of potential supply disruptions at ports after Brexit as the Christmas trading season approaches.

"The outcome for the full year is subject to the sales rate over the key Christmas trading period. Timing is everything when it comes to Christmas and we are mindful of the potential supply disruption at the ports if/when we leave the EU," the company said in a statement.

Hornby said it had started its Brexit preparations last year and also reported higher sales and margins for the period between April 1 to Aug. 31.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

