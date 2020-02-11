US Markets

Toymaker Hasbro falls short of holiday season revenue estimates

Contributors
Uday Sampath Reuters
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SANDY HUFFAKER

Hasbro Inc missed holiday quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, hurt by a drop in sales of Transformers and My Little Pony toys.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc HAS.O missed holiday quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, hurt by a drop in sales of Transformers and My Little Pony toys.

Net revenue rose to $1.43 billion from $1.39 billion, but missed the average analyst estimate of $1.44 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $267.3 million, or $2.01 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 29, from $8.8 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

The reported quarter included a one-time benefit of $102.5 million from gains in foreign currency hedging.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular