Toymaker Hasbro falls short of holiday season revenue estimates

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc HAS.O missed holiday quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, hurt by a drop in sales of Transformers and My Little Pony toys.

Net revenue rose to $1.43 billion from $1.39 billion, but missed the average analyst estimate of $1.44 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $267.3 million, or $2.01 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 29, from $8.8 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

The reported quarter included a one-time benefit of $102.5 million from gains in foreign currency hedging.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

