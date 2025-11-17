Townsquare Media (TSQ) Price Target Decreased by 20.59% to 13.77

The average one-year price target for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) has been revised to $13.77 / share. This is a decrease of 20.59% from the prior estimate of $17.34 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 166.34% from the latest reported closing price of $5.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Townsquare Media. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 7.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSQ is 0.07%, an increase of 9.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 9,609K shares. The put/call ratio of TSQ is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 989K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 17.29% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 858K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 20.35% over the last quarter.

Msd Capital L P holds 727K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 474K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 468K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

